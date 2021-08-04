Dollar Tree to Hire Thousands

Dollar Tree Inc. is hiring thousands of full- and part-time associates at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and distribution centers across the United States to support its growth plans.

The opportunities include full- and part-time managers at the retailer’s more than 15,400 U.S. store locations, along with part-time shifts for cashiers and stockers. All Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores offer a monthly Store Manager Bonus Program, which rewards store managers for performance. To meet career-driven candidates’ professional goals, associates can quickly advance to store management positions, depending on a variety of factors.

Positions in the retailer's distribution centers include management, as well as full- and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance, and warehouse associates. Full-time distribution center associates can take advantage of competitive benefits. Dedicated associates also have opportunities to grow into management-level roles and to earn extra compensation through incentive pay, enabling them to earn higher wages upon increasing their productivity.

New this year, Dollar Tree offers all associates its pay-any-day program, a voluntary benefit that allows employees to advance their payday earnings for flexibility on meeting bills and expenses.

“With a competitive compensation package and a variety of shifts and flexible schedules, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are seeking thousands of motivated individuals to support our stores and distribution centers as we provide great value to millions of families across the country in clean and convenient shopping environments,” said Betty Click, chief human resources officer. “As a leader in value retail, we are focused on training and talent development, and with two distinguished brands, we offer many career opportunities within a stable, growing organization that is committed to providing associates with a safe, positive and professional work environment.”

For a full list of available positions or to apply online, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

The company's hiring push comes as it prepares to open 600 new stores, consisting of 400 Dollar Tree stores and 200 Family Dollar stores, in 2021. The new Family Dollar stores will comprise the H2 and Combination Store formats, based on market locations. It also plans to remodel 1,250 Family Dollar stores to a format that generates higher sales volumes and will put added pressure on the company's supply chain.

Dollar Tree recently reported financial results for its fourth quarter, during which consolidated net sales increased 7.2% to $6.77 billion. Same-store sales for Family Dollar increased 8.1%, while Dollar Tree same-store sales increased 2.4%.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree operates 15,685 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces and is No. 30 on The PG 2020, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.