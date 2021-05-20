Big Y Appoints VP of Distribution & Logistics

The board of directors at Big Y Foods Inc. has named Stephen M. Creed to the new role of VP of distribution and logistics. Reporting to EVP and COO Michael P. D’Amour, Creed is now responsible for leading Big Y’s distribution teams at the recently expanded 430,000-square-foot Fresh & Local Distribution Center, in Big Y’s hometown of Springfield, Mass. He will also serve as an advisor to the board.

Creed brings to his latest role more than 40 years of experience in the distribution industry, mainly in the supermarket channel. He began his career in 1979 with Stop & Shop Inc. where he held various roles, including produce and grocery receiving and operations. Creed then went on to positions of increasing responsibility at such companies as Spartan Stores in Michigan, where he was the assistant warehouse manager. At C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. in Massachusetts and Vermont, he was hired as a facility manager and then became director of perishables distribution.

In 1997, Creed was appointed director of operations for Bellport, N.Y.-based Quality King Distributors Inc., where he managed nationwide distribution from five warehouses storing food, pharmaceuticals, health and beauty care, fragrances, and general merchandise. He later became director of distribution for Supervalu in Suffield, Conn., before being promoted to project director for corporate distribution at the company’s headquarters in Minnesota, and later took on the position of general manager logistics services at the Midwest regional headquarters distribution center in Kenosha, Wis.

Returning to New England, Creed joined Associated Grocers of New England in 2005, starting as VP warehousing and transportation, then becoming SVP warehousing and transportation, and finally SVP supply chain management. He left the company in 2019. Last year, Creed joined Big Y as senior director of distribution and logistics.

Creed has served on the New Hampshire Motor Transport Association and The Ryder National Food & Beverage Advisory Board, and his professional training includes the Cornell University Executive Food Management Program.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize USA, parent company of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop, is No. 10 on PG’s list, while Keene, N.H.-based C&S is No. 16; Pembroke, N.H.-based Associated Grocers of New England is No. 36; Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash is No. 39; and Providence, R.I.-based United Natural Foods Inc., which acquired Supervalu, is No. 47.