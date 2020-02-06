Big Y Names Senior Director of Distribution/Logistics

Big Y Foods Inc. has appointed Stephen M. Creed to the new position of senior director of distribution and logistics. Reporting to EVP and COO Michael P. D’Amour, Creed will lead Big Y’s distribution teams as they transition into a newly expanded 430,000-square-foot space.

Creed brings more than 40 years of experience in the distribution industry, mostly within the supermarket channel, to his new position. He began his career in 1979 with Stop & Shop Inc. where he held various roles, among them both produce and grocery receiving and operations. Throughout his career, he has held roles of increasing responsibility at companies such as Spartan Stores in Michigan where he was the assistant warehouse manager, and C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. in Massachusetts and Vermont, where he started as facility manager and rose to become director of perishables distribution.

In 1997, Creed was named director of operations for New York CPG company Quality King Distributors Inc., in which capacity he managed nationwide distribution from five separate warehouses consisting of food, pharmaceuticals, health and beauty care, fragrances and general merchandise. He later became director of distribution for Supervalu in Suffield, Conn., before being promoted to project director for corporate distribution at the company’s headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minn., and later appointed general manager logistics services at the company’s Midwest regional headquarters distribution center, in Kenosha, Wis.

Returning to his New England roots, Creed worked for Associated Grocers of New England, in Pembroke, N.H., from 2005 to 2019. He started there as VP warehousing and transportation, was promoted to SVP warehousing and transportation, and last held the role of SVP supply chain management.

Creed has served on the New Hampshire Motor Transport Association and The Ryder National Food & Beverage Advisory Board, and his professional training includes the Cornell University Executive Food Management Program.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.