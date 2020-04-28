Big Y Names Senior Marketing Director

Big Y Foods Inc. has appointed Sarah Steven its senior director, marketing. In her new role, Steven will oversee all aspects of marketing across the company’s Big Y World Class Markets, Big Y Express Gas and Convenience, Fresh Acres specialty market, and Table & Vine wines and spirits banners, leading the marketing team to further develop the company’s digital initiatives, including programming to support the launch of e-commerce.

According to Big Y, Steven’s work will ensure that the grocer continues to grow its customer base within existing markets as it expands to new regions in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“I am excited to dig in with the talented team at Big Y, to bring new concepts and ideas to the table, and to enrich the beloved Big Y brand with initiatives that will ensure its position as a leader in the competitive supermarket industry,” said Steven, who, like her retired predecessor, John Schnepp, reports to SVP of Sales and Marketing Guy McFarlane.

Steven started her career with Pepperidge Farm as an assistant marketing manager in 1998, working on the company’s flagship Goldfish brand. She later moved to Godiva Chocolatier, where she headed the worldwide relaunch of core product lines and was promoted to business director, marketing, working with in-house stakeholders to drive promotions, develop advertising campaigns and media strategy. She also worked for a time at Iredale Mineral Cosmetics, where she attained the position of VP of marketing and expanded her team to support growth initiatives and distribution expansion opportunities, as well as such digital-first initiatives as a loyalty program, an e-learning curriculum, and innovative social media and digital advertising strategies.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 71 supermarkets, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 36 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.