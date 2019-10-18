Big Y Appoints 3

Big Y Foods Inc. has made three noteworthy appointments, the first of which is Eric Swensen to VP of fresh foods. Swensen has been with Big Y since 1985, starting as a part-time service clerk, before moving up the ranks and joining the store manager training program.

After holding the role of store manager, Swensen was selected as a sales and merchandising assistant for 14 stores as part of the operations team in 2006. Then he moved on to become to manager of space management, director of frozen and dairy, senior director of center store, and, most recently, VP of center store.