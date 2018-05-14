Big Y Names Christian P. D’Amour to Lead Table & Vine Division

Big Y Foods Inc. has appointed Christian P. D’Amour senior manager of the New England grocer’s Table & Vine division. Consisting of a flagship location in West Springfield, Mass., as well as seven in-store eateries, the Big Y subsidiary is a destination for fine wine, local beer, craft spirits and gourmet foods. In his new role, Christian P. D’Amour will oversee the division’s sales, marketing and operations, in addition to the beer category in all Connecticut stores.

The son of Big Y President and COO Charles L. D’Amour and grandson of the company’s co-founder, Gerald E. D’Amour, Christian P. D’Amour originally began his Big Y career at the age of 14 as a service clerk in the Longmeadow, Mass., supermarket. After graduating from college, he worked as a sales and marketing representative for a Providence, R.I.-based insurance company until rejoining the family business by enrolling in its store director training program. By 2015, he was an assistant store director in the Wilbraham, Mass., World Class Market and later that same year, became store director in the Southampton, Mass., store. Last year, he took on the role of store manager at the flagship Table & Vine store.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Big Y operates 79 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, among them 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 7 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations -- with more than 11,000 employees.