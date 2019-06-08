Big Y to Break Ground on Distribution Center Expansion

Big Y Foods is scheduled to break ground on Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. on an expanded distribution center, which the New England grocer expects will help to fuel its growth over the next 20 years.

The groundbreaking will take place at the Big Y Store Support Center in the retailer’s hometown of Springfield, Mass., with Big Y President and CEO Charles D’Amour and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in attendance, among other state, city and company officials.

The distribution center, currently 189,000 square feet, will have another 232,000 square feet added to it, for a total of 425,000 square feet, and the facility’s receiving bays will grow from the current 19 to a total of 53 dock doors. Additionally, staff is expected to increase from 92 to 124 to meet the demands of the expanded center, which Big Y expects to support an another 20 supermarkets.

One of the largest independently owned grocers in New England, Big Y operates 70 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and nine Big Y Express gas and convenience locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, with more than 11,000 employees. The company is No. 36 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.