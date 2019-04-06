Kroger's New Warehouse Opens in Michigan

Penske Logistics has opened a new distribution center in Romulus, Mich., to serve the needs of The Kroger Co. The $98.5 million, 606,000-square-foot facility is built for standard freezer/cooler distribution and has brought more than 400 jobs to the area.

Construction on the distribution center, which is referred to as the Michigan Fresh Center, began in the fall of 2017. The facility held its grand opening this week on Tuesday, June 4.

“The new Michigan Fresh Center brings greater convenience to The Kroger Co. of Michigan and enables us to supply store locations with fresher product every day,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager at The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “All products housed in the new distribution center are Kroger products, and the facility will only service Kroger’s Michigan division.”

The distribution center encompasses 47 acres and has 105 loading docks in addition to freezers, coolers, an ambient-temperature section and space for commercial semi-trucks and trailers.

Reading, Pa.-based Penske Logistics has similar distribution centers to serve Kroger stores in other areas of the country.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates nearly 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, employing nearly half a million associates. The retailer landed the No. 2 spot of Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers.