How Blockchain Helps the Grocery Industry

As commerce moves inexorably online, earning and retaining consumer trust has become more complex than ever. With an immense range of choice at their fingertips, consumers have begun to expect full transparency on the products they buy. Is this item really what it says on the tin? Has that one been kept properly refrigerated throughout its journey to the store? Was it really organically produced?

If they can’t answer questions like these, brands and retailers risk losing their customers’ trust. And that often means losing their business. Accenture research shows that almost half the customers that switch brands do so because they’ve lost trust in the company.

Right now, this is a big challenge. Without a single version of the truth, tracking and tracing products across complex cross-border supplier networks is slow, expensive and error-prone. The lack of transparency is frustrating for consumers. It raises the risk of safety issues. And it prevents companies from identifying value opportunities in their supply chains.

The solution? An intelligent supply-chain capability that seamlessly connects parties across the ecosystem. Increasingly connected digital operations make this possible. Using blockchain (and other distributed ledger technologies), parties can, for the first time, work together to manage product information, from growing and manufacturing right through to distribution and retail.

Blockchain is revolutionary because it enables every party to write, read, share and use the same information – securely and in real time. Because the data on a blockchain is distributed among all participants, there’s a shared source of information. While it’s transparent, everyone involved can still control who sees what.

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies have been among the first to take advantage (our research shows they’re using blockchain in areas like warehouse management, sourcing and procurement). But the technology’s about to have a big impact on retail, too.

Over the next three years, more than half of the retailers in a recent Accenture survey expect blockchain to transform last-mile delivery. A similar number think it will play a key role in their ability to deliver hyper-personalized experiences.

Blockchain will introduce radical transparency to the consumer goods and retail industries. From food safety to anti-counterfeiting, and from international shipping to ethical manufacturing, brands and retailers will be able to solve some of their biggest pain points.