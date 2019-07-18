Press enter to search
Close search

Publix Gets Go-Ahead for NC Distribution Facility

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Publix Gets Go-Ahead for NC Distribution Facility

07/18/2019
Publix Gets Go-Ahead for NC Distribution Facility

Publix Super Markets can now move forward with its planned $400-million distribution center in Greensboro, N.C., after waiting on a water protection variance. 

Last week, the Water Quality Committee of the N.C. Environmental Management Commission approved a request that allows construction to begin. Progressive Grocer's sister publication Store Brands has more on the story.

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Publix Opens 3rd Rebooted GreenWise Market

Mountain Brook, Ala., location was formerly operated by indie grocer

Publix

Publix Introduces Mobile Pay Through Its App

Gradually rolling out across its stores

Publix Posts Smaller Q1 Comps Increase as Earnings Surge

Results affected by timing of Easter holiday, net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities

Publix Reveals 3 More GreenWise Market Locations

Grocer plans to open even more stores under specialty, natural and organic banner

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Wegmans Publix
Food Retailers
Wegmans, Publix Among Best Places to Work for Millennials
Publix
Food Retailers
Publix Introduces Mobile Pay Through Its App