Publix Gets Go-Ahead for NC Distribution Facility

Publix Super Markets can now move forward with its planned $400-million distribution center in Greensboro, N.C., after waiting on a water protection variance.

Last week, the Water Quality Committee of the N.C. Environmental Management Commission approved a request that allows construction to begin. Progressive Grocer's sister publication Store Brands has more on the story.

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.