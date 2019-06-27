Publix Opens 3rd Rebooted GreenWise Market

Publix Super Markets has opened its third new-concept GreenWise Market, in Mountain Brook, Ala., in a location previously owned by independent grocer Western Supermarkets, which went out of business earlier this year after operating in the Birmingham, Ala., area for seven decades.

“While the location of our GreenWise Market is familiar to the residents of Mountain Brook, we believe they will be pleasantly surprised by the changes we have made,” noted Kevin Murphy, president of Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix. “We look forward to sharing the GreenWise experience and helping our customers discover unique and trendy products.”

The specialty, natural and organic store concept offers a curated selection of local and organic products, among them in-house smoked meats, sausages made in the store and fresh-popped kettle corn. The stores carry grab-and-go, ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat meal options, along with a seating area where customers can eat their selections. Further, the POURS department sells coffee, tea, smoothies or kombucha for customers to imbibe as they shop, while a separate beverage counter in the FINDS department provides samples of select beer and wine options. The store also has a large-scale photographic mural of the surrounding area by local artist Jamie Carnathan. Customers can enroll in GreenWise Market REWARDS to get personalized offers.

The first rebooted GreenWise Market debuted in Tallahassee, Fla., last October, and the second location opened last month in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Publix has revealed seven additional locations, three of them expected to open this year. The grocer said it was continuing to seek more GreenWise Market locations across its market area.

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.