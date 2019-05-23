Publix’s GreenWise Market Opens in Mount Pleasant, SC

The second new-concept GreenWise Market has opened, in Mount Pleasant, S.C., in the Indigo Square shopping center on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 17 and Indigo Market Drive.

“We’re excited to bring the simple, yet sophisticated, environment and high-quality, unique products of GreenWise Market to the Mount Pleasant community,” noted Publix President Kevin Murphy. “GreenWise Market is more than a store. It’s a gathering place where our customers can discover local items, indulge in a decadent treat or find the items they need to support their healthy lifestyle.”

The specialty, natural and organic concept offers grab-and-go options, organic produce, gourmet treats, local and unique products, bulk items, body care, and a range of store-made products such as smoked meats and sausages. Customers can buy a glass of wine, locally brewed beer, locally roasted coffee, tea or a smoothie to sip as they shop, or kick back in one of the store’s seating areas. The location also features a three-panel mural by area artist Amelia Rose Smith that features painted scenes of nearby Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms.

Additionally, customers can enroll in GreenWise Market Rewards to receive personalized offers.

The first new-concept GreenWise Market debuted in Tallahassee, Fla., last October, and eight more locations are in the pipeline, including stores in the company's hometown of Lakeland, Fla.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Marietta, Ga.; Mountain Brook, Ala.; and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with three expected to open this year.

Publix, which first revealed that it was reviving the GreenWise banner in 2017, said that it would continue to seek additional locations for the concept throughout its operating area. The grocer's original GreenWise stores opened back in 2007.

Privately owned Publix operates 1,217 grocery stores throughout seven southeastern states. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.