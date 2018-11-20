Publix Plans 2nd South FL GreenWise Store

Publix Super Markets is opening its second South Florida – and sixth overall – store under the new GreenWise Market format, in Fort Lauderdale.

Set to open on a yet-to-be-determined date, the store will sell specialty, natural and organic groceries to everyone from health-conscious shoppers to those seeking to satisfy their inner foodie. Also available will be prepared meals made in-house and grab-and-go items made with antibiotic-free meats, organic cheeses, and vegan options. For those seeking thirst-quenching products, a beverage bar will feature kombucha, locally roasted coffee, wine, local beer and smoothies. Other offerings include local and unique goods, bulk items, and body care.

Publix opened its first GreenWise Market last month in Tallahassee, Fla., and has also announced locations in Marietta, Ga.; Mount Pleasant, S.C.; Boca Raton, Fla.; and its hometown of Lakeland, Fla. The latter three will open in 2019.

“South Florida is such a large, diverse area, and we believe our customers in the Fort Lauderdale community will appreciate the environment and curated products at GreenWise Market,” said Publix SVP of Retail Operations Kevin Murphy. “We’re excited to continue growing this new concept in our market area.”

Customers may sign up for GreenWise Market REWARDS to receive personalized offers and digital coupons. Rewards are currently only redeemable at the Tallahassee GreenWise Market. Other locations will accept the rewards as they open.

Progressive Grocer first learned about Publix's plan to reboot its GreenWise banner with the Tallahassee location in March 2017, and, one year later, learned about its plan to open the Lakeland location.

Privately owned Publix operates more than 1,100 grocery stores throughout seven southeastern states. The company is No. 5 on PG’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.