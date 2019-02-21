Publix Reveals 3 More GreenWise Market Locations

Publix Super Markets will roll out its GreenWise Market specialty, natural and organic store concept in three additional cities: Odessa and Nocatee (Ponte Vedra Beach), Fla, and Lexington, S.C.

“We’re creating a community gathering place where high-quality natural and organic products are the center of what we offer,” noted Publix President Kevin Murphy. “And we’re helping our customers support their healthy lifestyle with convenient in-house prepared meals and grab-and-go options made from organic and antibiotic-free ingredients.”

Additional store features include a beverage bar offering kombucha, locally roasted coffee, wine, local beer and smoothies, specialty and gourmet items, and body care and bulk products. Customers can sign up for GreenWise Market Rewards for personalized offers.

Publix’s first rebooted GreenWise Market opened in Tallahassee, Fla., last October. The other planned locations are Mount Pleasant, S.C; the company's hometown of Lakeland, Fla.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Marietta, Ga.; Mountain Brook, Ala.; and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. The Mount Pleasant and Mountain Brook stores are slated to open this summer, while the Lakeland and Boca Raton locations are scheduled to open later in the year.

The banner originally launched in 2007, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. That location closed last November.

The company added that it was seeking more GreenWise Market locations across its operating area.

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven Southeast states. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United

States.