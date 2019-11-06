Press enter to search
Publix Introduces Mobile Pay Through Its App

06/11/2019

06/11/2019
Publix Introduces Mobile Pay Through Its App
Publix is the latest grocer integrating mobile pay into its app

Publix Super Markets customers will soon be able to pay by credit, debit or flexible spending account with the grocer's mobile app. The current mobile payment option, on Apple devices, is being rolled out gradually in its stores, with plans to expand to Android, according to Florida newspaper The Ledger.

“By integrating a mobile pay solution within the Publix app, we can offer a way for our customers to plan, shop, save and pay with ease,” Publix spokesman Brian West said in an email to the newspaper.

The mobile pay system will integrate coupons and other offers already connected to the app. 

Publix follows a number of other grocery stores that have already introduced mobile payment options to make checkouts faster and easier. Walmart's own Walmart Pay made its debut back in 2015, while Target's mobile wallet solution through its app launched in 2017.  

The Kroger Co. introduced Kroger Pay earlier this year, getting the Cincinnati-based grocer into the mobile payment space, although it's currently available only in the Atlanta; Cincinnati; Columbus; Dallas; Houston; Jackson, Miss.; Little Rock Ark.; Memphis; and Nashville markets.

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven Southeast states. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, while Walmart ranks No. 1, Kroger is No. 2 and Target is No. 15. 

