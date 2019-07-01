Publix Planning Additional ‘Deli-Centric’ Locations

Publix Supermarkets will launch more stores prominently featuring its deli department, but the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer isn’t quite ready to provide full details on where and when the latest locations featuring the new format will open.

“Most of the design changes customers will notice are in our delis, placing the entire customer service portion of the deli onto the sales floor,” a company spokesman told Progressive Grocer. “This allows us to better serve our customers.” Asked for any additional information, however, the spokesman noted: “They’re all about 48,000 square feet, and most are scheduled for 2019 openings, but we’re too far out to give dates for any of them.”

According to the company representative, the new deli-centric concept is already up and running at stores in Birmingham, Foley, Hoover-Shelby, Madison, Northport and Vestavia Hills, Ala.; Brandon, Daytona Beach, Loughman, North Port, Odessa, Palmetto and Saint Johns, Fla.; Buford-Gwinnett, Ga.; and Jacksonville, N.C.

With 1,215 locations in seven Southeastern states, Publix is No. 5 on PG’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.