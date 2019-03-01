Publix Empowers Fans in the Kitchen with Online Cooking School Series

Southeastern grocer Publix Super Markets is empowering shoppers in their kitchens with a new series of monthly online classes set to premiere this month.

Aprons Cooking School will debut its first online episode Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. on YouTube, with additional classes planned for February and March, each viewable any time after its premiere. The free-to-watch classes will be taught by two Publix Aprons Cooking School chefs, who will hold a live chat during each class' premiere. Recipes and shopping lists for each class will be available ahead of time here.

The first episode, titled "Get Cooking in the New Year," will teach viewers how to easily prepare, cook and assemble three meals using a Publix Deli Oven-Roasted Chicken. Additional episodes scheduled will include:

Date Night – Premiering Feb. 9, this episode will show viewers how to create enjoyable recipes for a romantic date night

Premiering March 9, this episode will teach viewers how to wrap, stuff and roll appetizers from across the globe

Publix isn't the first major grocer to harness the power of YouTube to better educate its fans. In October, western grocer Raley's launched a dedicated YouTube channel and video series where Owner and Chairman Mike Teel helps viewers understand serious issues currently facing the food industry and how they can better take control of their own health and eating habits. In the first set of videos in the series, dubbed "Minute with Mike," Teel discussed the "overabundance" of added sugar in today's food supply, making foods more addictive and it more difficult to reduce or eliminate one's sugar intake.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets operates 1,211 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. It is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.