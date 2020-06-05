Big Y Freezes Prices on 10K Items

To address the struggles of customers facing difficult financial times amid the coronavirus pandemic, Big Y World Class Market has rolled out a price freeze on more than 10,000 items as of May 1, with more products slated to be added to the list.

Among the listed items are specific popular brands, including the Big Y line, of fresh chicken, butter, red and green seedless grapes, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, breakfast cereal, English muffins, cheese, strawberries, Greek yogurt, pizza, orange juice, and spring water.

According to the New England grocer, the prices of some products on the list may actually go down during this period, but none will increase, and its sales will continue. Despite the present volatility of food prices, Big Y has vowed not the raise the prices of items on the list.

“This is a critical time for our customers, and we wanted to recognize that with more than just words of support,” noted Big Y COO Michael D’Amour. “We have all been through a tough period, and there are certainly challenges ahead, but we felt it was time to do more to help.”

Added D’Amour: “We are going to do more. Our customers are like family to us, and we want to help them and the communities we serve.”

The brands and pricing for the items on the list are available on the retailer’s website. The program is slated to last until July 1.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 36 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.