Big Y Promotes 3rd-Generation Family Members

The board of directors of Big Y Foods Inc. has promoted two third-generation D’Amour family members: Colin M. D’Amour is now senior director of Big Y Express Gas & Convenience Stores division, and his brother Christian P. D’Amour is currently director of e-commerce. Both appointments represent new and growing divisions of the company. Both D’Amours report to Richard D. Bossie, SVP of operations and customer experience.

In his new role, Colin oversees store operations, sight selection and sight acquisition, and has day-to-day responsibility for product procurement, including fuel, for the division, which currently consists of 12 Big Y Express locations, with four more planned for the coming year. Previously, Colin was senior manager of procurement on Big Y’s real estate and development team, as well as a member of the real estate committee on which he remains involved in evaluating viable expansion opportunities across all of the grocer’s operating formats. Additionally, he oversees various programs and initiatives with Topco Associates, a Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based based member-owned cooperative.

Colin began working as a service clerk at Big Y Supermarkets in 1998, at the age of 14, and subsequently held several such roles as produce clerk, warehouse selector and construction/remodel store projects coordinator. He also completed Big Y’s Supermarket 101 training program. Colin was also in the U.S. Marines Corps from 2007 to 2014, rising to the rank of captain and serving in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. After leaving active duty, he returned to Big Y and entered its store director training program, ultimately working as a store director at locations in Pittsfield and Lee, Massachusetts, before being selected as a corporate center store sales manager until 2019.