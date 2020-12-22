Big Y Rolls Out NCR Emerald Point-of-Sale Solution

Independent grocer Big Y Foods has selected the retail cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) platform from Atlanta-based NCR Corp. The retailer will use the solution to integrate its grocery and convenience stores with a unified platform and promotion tool.

NCR Emerald is a key component of the vendor’s Next-Generation Retail Store Architecture, enabling retailers to streamline store operations and launch future innovations in less time and for less money. NCR’s platform will permit Big Y to offer a consistent customer experience, both in-store and online, across all touchpoints while adapting to changing market needs. The platform will run on all POS checkouts at Big Y, connecting the entire store, from grocery, fuel and pharmacy to self-service, gift cards and PIN pads. The solution encompasses payment processing, loyalty and merchandising.

“With our platform approach, we help retailers deploy new customer-facing applications quickly, so they can keep on top of changing customer demands,” noted David Wilkinson, president and general manager of NCR Retail.

Other retailers to adopt NCR Emerald include Bashas’ and Northgate González Market.

In other Big Y news, the retailer said it would be paying additional holiday bonuses to its front-line and distribution center associates, including full-time, part-time and casual employees. The bonuses are part of the company’s ongoing initiative to recognize employees' efforts and sacrifices. The initiative began last March, with bonuses expected to continue during the first part of 2021.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Massachusetts-based Big Y operates 85 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 12 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Chandler, Arizona-based Bashas’ is No. 73 and Anaheim, California-based Northgate González is No. 98 on PG’s list