What’s Next for Food Retail Self-Checkout?

The effort, still only a few months old, comes amid a spike in contactless transactions for food retailers, a trend that existed before the pandemic and has gained fresh steam during the outbreak. According to London-based research firm RBR, in fact, the self-checkout momentum will continue, with global installations expected to triple by 2025 to surpass 1.1 million.

A fresh wave of innovation in self-checkout — and payments in general — appears ready to hit the food retail world, where younger, tech-savvy consumers are making their desires known, and where new technology is becoming more affordable and convenient for smaller and midsize retailers.

Self-Checkout Pros and Cons

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart provides one idea of how the future of self-checkout might play out.

For the experiment in Fayetteville, Walmart set up 34 registers that line the edge of an open area. Each register has a green light that directs employees and customers to available checkout bays, which could save the annoyance of standing in a slow-moving traditional checkout lane.

Customers aren’t left on their own, however. Walmart’s self-checkout comes with a certain level of built-in hand-holding: Employees greet shoppers at the entry to the new checkout area and offered help proactively.

Early results from a mystery shopping survey, conducted by Fayetteville-based Field Agent, gave reason for optimism. Users liked the number of associates ready to help, and the overall speed of the self-checkout process at Walmart.

As for faults with the system, some shoppers were turned off by such issues as “the crowd of shoppers [and] associates,” self-checkout stations “situated too close to one another” and the “impersonal” feel of the process.

Self-Checkout Growth

Not every retail experience resembles shopping at a Walmart Supercenter, of course, but merchants are best served to take such initial concerns seriously, given the growth of self-checkout generally.