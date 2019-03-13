Hispanic Retailer Northgate Gonzalez Market Chooses NCR Emerald for New Point-of-Sale Solution

Independent grocer Northgate Gonzalez Market is moving its point-of-sale system to the cloud by integrating NCR Emerald, which will transform the Hispanic retailer’s digital services and help innovate the customer experience. Atlanta-based NCR is a software- and services-led enterprise provider in the retail industry.

Northgate is among the retailers that are moving into a digital-first world and engage customers before they ever set foot in a store. With NCR Emerald, the grocer gains the benefits of a cloud-based point-of-sale infrastructure that will help it quickly deploy new customer-facing applications. Additionally, the open architecture of NCR Emerald will help Northgate leverage and integrate its previous investments in loyalty, payments and merchandising.

“Northgate values our strong community of customers, and we are always looking for ways to innovate and enhance the customer and our associate experience,” said Harrison Lewis, CIO at Northgate. “With NCR, we believe that we have found a partner who works at our pace, truly understands the grocery business, and provides a cloud-based POS solution that will meet our current and future business needs while supporting our requirement for real-time integration.”

Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate Gonzalez Market operates 40 full-service supermarkets in three California counties: Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego.