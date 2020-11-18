Big Y Seeks to fill 1,000+ Job Openings

Big Y has more than 1,000 job openings it wants to fill in all areas of the company in response to its expansion. The new positions include both full- and part-time jobs. including management and support roles, in every one of the company’s location across Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The company’s supermarket job openings include bakery, meat/seafood, foodservice and deli department managers and assistant department managers, overnight stocking clerks, and part-time positions in all departments. Among the fresh and local distribution center job openings are selectors, porters and equipment operators. Big Y Express Gas and Convenience Stores have openings for such positions as managers, assistant managers, head cashiers and clerks. Open store support center positions are accounts payable manager and general liability manager, as well as openings in information resources and technology, to name just a few jobs. Interested applicants can apply online.

“Every day, our employees help us to deliver on our promise of connecting families for a better future,” said Michael J. Galat, VP of employee services at Big Y. “We foster an environment of inclusion and belonging, where individuals are respected, valued and heard. Employees tell us how much they appreciate being part of a community that cares.”

Big Y’s commitment to supporting its employees includes providing real opportunities for career advancement throughout the company, and offering continuous training and incentives. Among the company’s other job benefits are flexible work shifts to meet the needs of parents, retirees, seniors, high schoolers and college students – a more important feature than ever as everyone adjusts their schedules during the pandemic.

“It is not unusual to support changing shifts to accommodate sports teams’ games and practices, exams, remote learning and family life events,” noted Kecia Bossie, Big Y’s employment manager. “Big Y is the perfect working environment for students, retirees, caregivers and others seeking flexible shifts and excellent benefits.”

Big Y has already invested more than $1 million in a tuition assistance plan for qualifying full- and part-time employees to enable them to advance their education. Further, the grocer’s annual scholarship program has awarded nearly $5 million to more than 6,700 employees and their dependents, and the company has a long history of employing military veterans.

Additional employment benefits include a 401(k) with a rich company match; generous paid time off; competitive health care benefits, including dental and vision coverage; management incentives; continuing education opportunities such as English as a Second Language and GED.

Also, since March, Big Y has put in place rigorous company-wide safety protocols to protect the health and safety of associates and customers. These protocols include 100% mask compliance and daily monitoring for all employees and vendors, capacity limits, plexiglass screens, travel reporting and guidelines, enhanced cleaning practices, social-distancing measures, increased testing measures and reporting mechanisms, along with training for best practices in all of these areas.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.