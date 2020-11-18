Hy-Vee Is Going on a Hiring Spree

Hy-Vee is racing to meet the new labor demands of an unprecedented holiday shopping season.

The grocer said Wednesday that it will be hiring 10,000 new employees to meet the "evolving needs of customers who plan to shop differently this holiday season and beyond." New employees are also needed as the company continues to expand and open new stores.

Hy-Vee is hiring individuals for temporary and permanent help, including openings for part- and full-time positions.

From online personal shoppers and cashiers to foodservice clerks, stockers and more, Hy-Vee has job openings in some of the Midwest's largest markets:

Cedar Rapids: 190

Des Moines: 1,500

Iowa City: 350

Kansas City: 445

Lincoln: 600

Madison: 150

Minneapolis: 1,035

Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075

Quad Cities: 670

Sioux City: 130

Sioux Falls: 525

Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65

Hy-Vee offers flexible scheduling, a bonus system, life insurance, medical and dental care, prescription drug coverage, and short-term disability, as well as a 401(k) match. All employees – both part- and full-time – receive a minimum 10% discount on groceries every day, and retail employees receive additional holiday pay and bonuses. Hy-Vee also offers a tuition assistance program that's available for employees and their immediate family members.

In September, the company marked National Family Meals Month with resources, solutions and giveaways to bring families together for mealtime in unique ways in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by the Arlington, Virginia-based FMI - The Food Industry Association, National Family Meals Month is an industry-inspired movement to raise consumer awareness of the health and societal benefits of sharing frequent family meals. Research shows that children who share regular family meals typically display better grades, improved nutrition, stronger family relationships and higher self-esteem, and that they're less likely to use drugs and alcohol.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.