Giant Co. Hiring 4K Associates Ahead of Holidays

The Giant Co. is now seeking an additional 4,000 part- and full-time employees to meet the ongoing demand for groceries both currently and during the busy holiday season.

The hiring call includes jobs for the grocer’s soon-to-open store at 6301 Grayson Road in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which is scheduled to debut Oct. 23. Among the part- and full-time positions at this and at other stores in the chain are cashiers, stock people, and deli and other fresh department associates. Additionally, the Giant Co.’s distribution center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, along with the Giant Direct facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, are hiring for such roles as order selectors and delivery drivers.

“We’re excited to see the team coming together for our new store in Harrisburg, and we’re looking for even more caring and enthusiastic team members,” said Matthew Lutcavage, VP of human resources at The Giant Co. “With the increased demand for both in-store and online grocery shopping continuing, we are looking to hire in all areas of the business throughout the holiday season and beyond, helping us deliver on our purpose of connecting families for a better future, while having fun along the way.”

Added Lutcavage: “The Giant Co. culture is one of inclusion and belonging, where everyone is respected, valued, and heard. With immediate openings across the organization, new team members will be immersed in a robust training program, rooted in the company’s newly launched brand platform, For Today’s Table.”

According to the company, which currently has 35,000 associates, it offers best-in-class benefits and policies that enhance health and well-being, support flexibility and career advancement, and encourage work-life balance. These include parental leave benefits that provide qualifying full- and part-time employees with four weeks of fully paid leave during the first 12 months following the birth, adoption or legal placement of a child, in addition to the six weeks paid short-term disability for birthing mothers.

Since the beginning of 2020, The Giant Co. has hired about 7,000 temporary and part-time associates across its brands, which consist of Giant, Martin’s, Giant Direct, Martin’s Direct and Giant Heirloom Market. To meet skyrocketing demand for groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the grocer said this past April that it was hiring 3,000 more associates.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, which is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.