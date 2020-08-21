C&S to Hold Virtual Hiring Event

To meet demand during the coronavirus pandemic, C&S Wholesale Grocers will host a virtual hiring event on Aug. 26 seeking warehouse selectors to join the company’s team.

According to C&S: “[S]electors play an integral role in ensuring every American has reliable access to nutritious food during the pandemic by preparing orders and moving product as efficiently as possible. They earn competitive starting wages, performance-based incentives, competitive benefit plans, paid time off, career growth opportunities and more.”

The nationwide event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT. Candidates can join the company’s virtual interviews to become a selector with one of C&S’ companies, in which role they would earn competitive starting wages plus performance-based incentives. Those interested can apply online.

Longo’s in Canada and Sprouts Farmers Markets are among the other grocery industry companies to hold virtual hiring events.

In other C&S news, the company has canceled its 35th Annual C&S Charity Golf Outing, citing COVID-19 concerns. “Safety is our first priority, and we will resume this event when we can all be assured that we can do so safely,” C&S said on its website, adding, that the company was “still moving forward with a fundraising event.” Website visitors can donate online, with funds going to help children fighting hunger and cancer.

The largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, Keene, New Hampshire-based C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products. The company is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. Phoenix-based Sprouts, with more than 30,000 associates and 350 stores in 23 states. is No. 22 on the list.