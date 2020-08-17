Press enter to search
Smart & Final Makes Fundraising COVID Friendly

By Abby Kleckler - 08/17/2020
In addition to Smart & Final's over $500,000 donation to Olive Crest, three families won free groceries for a year.

Smart & Final has raised $576,276 to support Olive Crest, an organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and treating and educating at-risk children, although the check-presentation ceremony looked a little different during these COVID-19 times. 

"This year we were a little nervous about how we would raise money for Olive Crest and accomplish what we did last year in this crazy COVID environment," said Dave Hirz, Smart & Final president and CEO, during a virtual check presentation. "But I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of all our associates at store level and, again, the generosity of our customer." 

Smart & Final raised 20% more this year than last year for Olive Crest. New this year, customers who donated at least $5 from June 24 to June 27 received a $5 off $25 coupon good for their next in-store purchase.

The virtual check-passing event included both the Smart & Final and Olive Crest teams.

Smart & Final also collaborated with Olive Crest to provide several winners with a free year of groceries. Rose Zurek of Phoenix, Arizona, and Emily Farino previously of Riverside, California, now also living in Phoenix, Arizona, won through a contest on Facebook; and the Baltazar Family of Riverside, California, was selected by Olive Crest.

Commerce, California-based Smart & Final operates 255 locations, including larger-format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, which combine a warehouse-store format with traditional grocery offerings. All of the chain’s stores sell groceries and household essentials in both bulk and individual sizes without a membership fee. The company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America.

