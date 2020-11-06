Ex-Kroger Exec Named COO at Smart & Final

Smart & Final has elevated its executive vice president of operations to the C-suite.

Scott Drew has been promoted to chief operating officer effective immediately. Drew has been a part of the Smart & Final team since 2010, during which he has led store operations, real estate, construction and maintenance, supply chain, and sales and merchandising. As COO, Scott will continue to report to Dave Hirz, president and CEO.

"Scott is a seasoned industry executive with proven leadership skills, which have benefited Smart & Final for the past 10 years,” said Dave Hirz, president and CEO, Smart & Final. “Scott’s management style is all about coaching his team and being a servant leader. One of his biggest focus areas is the development of high potential leaders in order to build our bench and ensure Smart & Final’s continued success."

A seasoned industry executive with more than 40 years in grocery, Drew began his career in 1977 as a store-level courtesy clerk. He has been the EVP/operations at Smart & Final since 2015.

Prior to joining Smart & Final team, Scott served as VP of store operations for the Kroger Co. in Indianapolis, where he managed more than 150 stores in five states.

Scott serves on the board of several charities, including the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation, the Western Association of Food Chains, and Olive Crest, and he is also President of the Food Industry Circle for City of Hope. In 2019, Scott was named the Executive-in-Residence for the USC Marshall Food Industry Executive Program.

Smart & Final operates 255 stores. The retailer is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.