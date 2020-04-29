Smart & Final Supports Restaurants, Hospitals

Smart & Final has a number of foodservice customers, small restaurants trying to stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help these local business and serve the health care workers on the front lines, Smart & Final has launched a new meal delivery program.

Two thousand meals will be served at five Southern California hospitals, catered by Smart & Final foodservice customer restaurants, coordinated by Smart & Final employees and paid for by the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation.

"As a grocery warehouse store with a large number of foodservice customers, Smart & Final is happy to support these businesses while showing our deep appreciation for the hard work our first responders and medical teams are providing," said Deb Bell-Versluis, director, corporate communications and charitable foundation, Smart & Final. "Grocery stores, restaurants and health care providers are among the most impacted organizations in our country right now, and we're proud to spearhead a program that unites us and enables us to provide for our caregivers."

The 2,000 meals will go to:

Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach catered by Elephant Thai Kitchen

Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health catered by Taqueria Las Mulas

Keck Medical Center of USC catered by Maracas Cafe and Catering

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital catered by Historical Watts Coffee House

UC Irvine Medical Center catered by El Camino Cafe

Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final operates 255 locations, including larger-format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, which combine a warehouse-store format with traditional grocery offerings. All of the chain’s stores sell groceries and household essentials in both bulk and individual sizes without a membership fee. The company is No. 20 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.