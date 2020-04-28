SpartanNash Launches Restaurant Meals to Go

SpartanNash has found a way to help out local restaurants in Michigan that have been closed for anything other than takeout and delivery due to the coronavirus pandemic. Customers of the company's Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, and Ada Fresh Market banners will now find heat-and-eat meals from eight independent eateries in the deli departments and meal solution cases.

"This project to help local restaurants really came together quickly," said Dan Estelle, director of meat and seafood at SpartanNash in a video featuring the company's new foodservice partnerships. "SpartanNash provided a team to make this come to life, including our quality assurance team, food safety, labeling [and] merchandising, amongst many others."

One hundred percent of the proceeds go back to the restaurants. The eight participating West Michigan restaurants, noted below, offer a variety of cuisines:

Anna's House

Big O' Cafe

Cedar Springs Brewing Co.

City Built Brewing Co.

Donkey Taqueria

The Friesian Gastro Pub

Osteria Rossa

Westside Social

A complete list of the heat-and-eat options from each restaurant, as well as which ones can be found in each supermarket, is available on SpartanNash's website.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 33 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash operates 156 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, the company distributes grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.