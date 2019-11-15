Smart & Final Names 2 SVPs

Bringing more than 29 years of grocery industry experience to his latest role, Reeve heads the sales and merchandising team responsible for category management and private label. He came to Smart & Final as a category manager in 2004 and four years later helped transform the chain through the launch of the larger-format Smart & Final Extra! concept, which now accounts for more than 75 percent of the company’s locations. Reeve received the Hall of Fame award from the Dairy Deli Bakery Association of Southern California in 2019, and he serves on the board of directors for the Western Association of Food Chains.

“Sean and Matt are two industry veterans with more than a half-century of grocery retail experience between them,” noted Dave Hirz, president and CEO of Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final. “We are very fortunate to have them on our team. It has been a pleasure for me to work with them both for the past 10 years, and to watch them grow in their careers. They are highly intelligent and have similar management styles that include living Smart & Final’s values every day. They’ve both made incredible contributions to Smart & Final over the years, and I’m proud to congratulate them on their much-deserved promotions.”

Smart & Final operates 255 stores where customers can shop without a membership fee. Its larger-format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings such as farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options. The company is No. 20 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.