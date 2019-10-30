Smart & Final Upgrades Online Shopping Experience

Smart & Final has launched two customized online shopping portals designed to provide an experience that exceeds the needs of shoppers.

Customers now can view weekly specials on Smart & Final’s ad circular and instantly add items to a shopping list or to their cart for delivery. Shoppable recipes will streamline meal planning and allow customers to build and save customized shopping lists. Customers also can build a profile to reflect dietary allergies or preferences, and through each customer’s account, they can manage subscriptions, payment options and purchase history. The website also offers more intuitive shopping suggestions based on each shopper’s views and previous purchases.

Smart & Final’s business customers can now create an account under their business name, apply for tax exemptions, receive tax exemptions for online orders and complete online payment for delivery orders.

The retailer has also released two new apps to reflect the new shopping experience. Customers on the Smart & Final app or Smart & Final Business app can transition between apps and the online site with their profile and cart intact.

“With the new SmartandFinal.com, we set out to create a simple and customizable shopping experience that’s tailored to each person’s needs,” said Ed Wong, EVP, chief digital officer at Smart & Final. “Our customers want the convenience of delivery combined with the high-quality products and great value from our stores, but in one seamless online experience. We are excited to be expanding and improving our online presence and will continue to listen, test and explore new ways to enhance SmartandFinal.com.”

The new platform is powered by Toronto-based technology partner Mercatus and delivered by Shipt, TForce and others that provide fulfillment of household and business orders. To provide maximum convenience to shoppers, Smart & Final customers are also able to continue using current partner marketplaces such as Instacart and Shipt.

Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final operates 255 locations, including larger-format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, which combine a warehouse-store format with traditional grocery offerings. All of the chain’s stores sell groceries and household essentials in both bulk and individual sizes without a membership fee. The company is No. 20 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.