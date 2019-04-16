Smart & Final Runs Dodgers-Themed Sweepstakes

In tandem with baseball season, Smart & Final is offering the 2019 Grand Slam Sweepstakes in its capacity as the Official Grocery Partner for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The in-store sweepstakes for Los Angeles-area stores features participating items from Fiora, Nestle and Johnson & Johnson, as well as this month's grand prizes of a trip to a Dodgers away game for two, and the 2018 season Dodgers bobblehead collection.

“To help our LA Smart & Final customers celebrate their Dodger love all season long, we’ll be giving away some amazing prizes, thanks to our partners at the Dodgers,” noted Joe VanDette, group VP of marketing at Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final. “Fans can find all of their game-day essentials at Smart & Final stores, including Cracker Jacks, peanuts, soda, beer and Dodger Dogs.”

Each month of the sweepstakes, a new grand prize is offered, plus the chance to win runner-up prizes of five 4-packs of reserved-level tickets and two 2-packs of field-level tickets. The full lineup of grand prizes for May through September is as follows:

May: Suite Night for 20

June: Dugout Club Experience for Two

July: Batting Practice for 20

August: Suite Night for 20

September: 2020 Season Tickets for Two and Parking

Codes for entering the sweepstakes appear on customer receipts after they purchase participating items from the partner brands in a single transaction.

“We’re excited to launch Smart & Final’s Grand Slam Sweepstakes and look forward to hosting winners all year at Dodger Stadium,” said Michael Wandell, Dodgers SVP, global partnerships. “Dodger fans are hungry for another championship run, and there’s no better place to find championship-level snacks than Smart & Final.”

The sweepstakes runs through Sept. 24.

Smart & Final operates 260 store locations under its smaller grocery warehouse-store format and the larger-format Smart & Final Extra! banner. The company is No. 20 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.