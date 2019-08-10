Smart & Final, California State PTA Form Partnership

Grocery warehouse store chain Smart & Final has become the first-ever grocery partner of the California State PTA, consisting of more than 730,000 members and 3,400 local associations.

Under this partnership, Smart & Final has developed a program for PTA community building and fundraising events. California State PTA’s Member Perks Program and online newsletters will feature special coupons and deals for PTAs to buy food and service items, California State PTA will receive 2% of all purchases made through the program, and local PTAs will be able to apply for community grants.

“Smart & Final is proud to offer our dedicated support to the California State PTA, which does so much to benefit children and families throughout our shared home state of California,” noted Matt Reeve, Smart & Final’s group VP, sales and merchandising. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to provide the fundraising tools to achieve local PTA fiscal goals while educating their members about the value, assortment and convenience we bring to their organization.”

“Smart & Final’s sponsorship offers our local leaders and members savings opportunities for their event and community needs, and we’re happy to welcome Smart & Final to the California State PTA family,” said Celia Jaffe, president of Sacramento-based California State PTA. “We’re thrilled to receive support from a business with extensive roots in California.”

Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final operates 255 locations, including larger-format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, which combine a warehouse-store format with traditional grocery offerings. All of the chain’s stores sell groceries and household essentials in both bulk and individual sizes without a membership fee. The company is No. 20 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.