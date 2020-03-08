C&S CEO Michael A. Duffy Joins Republic Services Board

Republic Services Inc., a recycling and nonhazardous solid-waste disposal company, has appointed supply-chain industry executive Michael A. Duffy, CEO of Keene, New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., to its board of directors, bringing its total membership to 11. Duffy will serve on the audit and the sustainability and corporate responsibility committees.

Duffy’s background includes 10 years as a division president at Cardinal Health, with oversight of products and services for hospital clients, along with the company s global supply chain. Previously, he was VP over the global supply chain of Gillette Co. and later Procter & Gamble, and he has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions. At C&S, Duffy serves on the board, and he’s also a member of the Food Marketing Institute and the Retail Industry Leaders Association boards.

“Mike is a natural leader whose CEO experience and focus on strategic development and customer satisfaction add tremendous value to our board,” said Donald W. Slager, CEO of Phoenix-based Republic. “Mike’s skillset will be an asset as we continue to advance Republic’s strategy of profitable growth through differentiation, and I look forward to working with him.”

C&S is the nation’s largest wholesale grocery distributor and the 10th-largest privately held company based on revenue. No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America, the company distributes 137,000-plus unique products to more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions.