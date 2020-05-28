Press enter to search
Close search

C&S Wholesale Grocers Donates Masks and Food Aid

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

C&S Wholesale Grocers Donates Masks and Food Aid

By Thad Rueter - 05/28/2020
Its pandemic relief efforts also include employee assistance
The grocery supplier is expanding its pandemic relief donations.

C&S Wholesale Grocers will donate $300,000 toward pandemic protection efforts in the United States, an effort that includes the donation of 100,000 KN95 facial masks. The masks are meant for use by hospitals in areas hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Massachusetts. Contributions of the personal protective equipment (PPE) will be distributed to Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center, in New Jersey; Lehigh Valley Health Network, in Pennsylvania; Valley Medical Center,in California; and Massachusetts Emergency Management, in Massachusetts.

Keene, N.H.-based C&S also said it will provide financial support for food banks and other charities working to ease the strain on consumers suffering through losses of jobs and income during the pandemic. The company has relationships with 22 food banks.

That’s not all that's being done by C&S during the ongoing pandemic.

“As part of its overall COVID-19 relief initiative, the company has also established an employee giving campaign, whereby employees can make need-based donations to C&S colleagues who demonstrate a financial need due to a COVID-19-related crisis,” the business said.

The largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, C&S supplies more than 7,900 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 138,000-plus products. The company is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.

Other players in the larger world of food retail have also recently stepped up their own pandemic donation and charity efforts. Earlier this week, for instance, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation said that it had made a $2 million donation to Save the Children's coronavirus response efforts to help kids continue to learn and have access to nutritious foods even as schools remain closed nationwide. The funds will specifically be used for the most vulnerable children across rural America. 

Also Worth Reading

Dollar General Donates $2M to Save the Children

Dollar General Donates $2M to Save the Children

Supports learning and food during nationwide school closures

Amazon to Deliver 6M Meals With Local Food Banks

Amazon to Deliver 6M Meals With Local Food Banks

Service heads to Houston, with plans for 25 U.S. cities by year end

The move comes as food retailers increase pandemic charity efforts

Facebook Ups Its Food Donation Game

The move comes as food retailers increase pandemic charity efforts

Festival Foods Takes Checkout Charity Online

Festival Foods Takes Checkout Charity Online

Shoppers can now donate through Click N Go

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Meijer Makes Massive Donation of Face Masks
Coronavirus
Meijer Makes Massive Donation of Face Masks
Asian Grocer Leverages Outbreak Opportunity
Supermarket & Grocery Industry News
Asian Grocer Leverages Outbreak Opportunity