C&S Wholesale Grocers Donates Masks and Food Aid

C&S Wholesale Grocers will donate $300,000 toward pandemic protection efforts in the United States, an effort that includes the donation of 100,000 KN95 facial masks. The masks are meant for use by hospitals in areas hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Massachusetts. Contributions of the personal protective equipment (PPE) will be distributed to Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center, in New Jersey; Lehigh Valley Health Network, in Pennsylvania; Valley Medical Center,in California; and Massachusetts Emergency Management, in Massachusetts.

Keene, N.H.-based C&S also said it will provide financial support for food banks and other charities working to ease the strain on consumers suffering through losses of jobs and income during the pandemic. The company has relationships with 22 food banks.

That’s not all that's being done by C&S during the ongoing pandemic.

“As part of its overall COVID-19 relief initiative, the company has also established an employee giving campaign, whereby employees can make need-based donations to C&S colleagues who demonstrate a financial need due to a COVID-19-related crisis,” the business said.

The largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, C&S supplies more than 7,900 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 138,000-plus products. The company is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.

Other players in the larger world of food retail have also recently stepped up their own pandemic donation and charity efforts. Earlier this week, for instance, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation said that it had made a $2 million donation to Save the Children's coronavirus response efforts to help kids continue to learn and have access to nutritious foods even as schools remain closed nationwide. The funds will specifically be used for the most vulnerable children across rural America.