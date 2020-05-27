Dollar General Donates $2M to Save the Children

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has made a $2 million donation to Save the Children's coronavirus response efforts to help kids continue to learn and have access to nutritious foods even as schools are closed nationwide. The funds will specifically be used for the most vulnerable children across rural America.

In its announcement, Dollar General noted that, during a normal summer, children in low-income communities typically lose two to three months of reading achievement. This pandemic has the potential to double that loss.

“During this time when there is a threat of a widening achievement gap, it is important we help ensure that communities which were disproportionately at-risk prior to the pandemic receive additional educational supports,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “Through our investment in Save the Children, we are helping increase access to educational materials and providing family reading tips and nutritious meals for children in rural communities where a majority of Dollar General stores are located. Together, we are working to nourish students’ bodies and minds, and we are grateful to partner with Save the Children on such impactful work.”

Save the Children is an humanitarian aid organization that operates in the United States and around the world to help children have a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

Earlier this month, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced its largest one-day grant aimed at supporting summer, family and adult literacy programs. In total, the foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools to support the educational journey of more than 663,000 individuals.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 16,278 stores in 44 states, and employs approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.