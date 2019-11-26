C&S Wholesale Grocers Names Chief HR Officer

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has hired Miriam Ort as its next chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective Dec. 2. Ort succeeds CHRO Asad Husain, who is retiring on Dec. 31, and will report to C&S CEO Mike Duffy.

“Miriam is a highly experienced human resources leader that has driven transformational programs and initiatives that support long-term business growth for a variety of companies in complex industries,” noted Duffy. “She brings the right approach, skills and focus to continue evolving our culture and talent priorities, as we evolve on our journey to become an employer of choice. We look forward to Miriam joining the C&S family.”

Since 2017, Ort has been SVP, human resources, Americas at Avis Budget Group, in Parsippany-Troy Hills, N.J. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibility at PepsiCo and Avon Products. She has also written many thought-leadership publications and is a frequent contributor to HR publications and forums, among them Harvard Business Review online and The Conference Board. Ort is the co-author of the bestselling book “One Page Talent Management: Eliminating Complexity, Adding Value,” from Harvard Business Press.

The largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, Keene, N.H.-based C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products.