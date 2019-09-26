C&S Grocery Customers Gain Access to Real-Time Delivery Tracking

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has teamed up with software company FourKites to provide greater supply chain visibility to its customers. C&S Delivery Alerts make delivery tracking easier, providing real-time, logic-based messages for when the truck has left the warehouse, when it's one hour away and when it has arrived.

“It’s important that our customers have more visibility into our supply chain, which enables them to manage their businesses more effectively,” said Chris Smith, chief supply chain officer at C&S. “FourKites’ platform allows us to quickly communicate across our organization to better support our customers and optimize our supply chain performance.”

FourKites' machine learning-driven platform is used by more than 260 of the world's largest shippers. According to the Chicago-based company, the platform has led to a 65% reduction in internal productivity loss and substantially improved customers’ delivery experience.

“It’s all about transforming the customer experience and providing superior service from orders to delivery. C&S Delivery Alerts gives our customers all the information they need to plan — from employee schedules to shopper promotions,” said Joe Cavaliere, chief commercial officer at C&S. “When customers know when to expect their deliveries, they can make operational choices that reduce costs and drive their revenue.”

Earlier this year, C&S revealed another partnership to benefit its customers. C&S, with AppCard, offers personalized marketing, customer loyalty and e-coupons.

The largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, Keene, N.H.-based C&S supplies more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products.