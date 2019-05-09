How Business Intelligence is Steering More Profitable Decisions for Grocery

Almost every industry today is using “big data” in some fashion, including those in grocery organizations. Big data is typically defined by large volumes of unstructured, raw data that overwhelms organizations by its capacity.

It’s not so much the amount of data that organizations are emphasizing, however; rather, it's what an organization can do with the data. This interpretation of data and putting it to use is where many grocery and food suppliers continue to struggle.

Grocery and food distribution companies with private transportation fleets are in fact leveraging big data and how it affects everything, including their operational strategies, logistics, procurement, truck maintenance practices and more. But their fleet managers must continuously do more with less.

Fleet managers aren't only directed to increase efficiencies and save money, but they must also monitor and comply with growing regulatory mandates such as the Food Safety Modernization Act and Hours of Service Rules, while still meeting increasing customer expectations.

While a grocery company or supermarket with a private fleet can operate hundreds of vehicles, it may lack the tools and resources needed to properly monitor and analyze the volume of data it receives to make critical decisions that can affect its total cost of ownership (TCO).

What’s worse, some organizations can’t leverage the data that they do collect. According to a recent industry survey, while big data has been increasingly used, approximately 33% of fleet executives said that they still don't have a software platform that allows them to manage their fleet’s TCO all in one place.

Finding the right technology resources

The future of grocery organizations with private fleets is centered on business intelligence. Everything -- procurement, operations, financial decisions and logistics -- are all based on platforms that leverage, catalog and analyze the data, offering a distinct competitive advantage.