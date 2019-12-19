C&S Distributing POS Software to Independent Grocery Customers

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Dumac Business Systems Inc. to distribute the company’s point-of-sale (POS) software solution portfolio, RORCv6, to 1,000 C&S independent grocery retail customers across the country.

RORCv6 offers customized, feature-rich capabilities, among them item management, cash management, report management, ecommerce integrations, promotion management, regulatory and compliance tools, in-aisle mobile scanning with full integration into traditional or self-checkouts, and easy integration of third-party features and extended functionality. C&S, a longtime partner with Dumac, has already installed the solution in hundreds of its grocery customers.

According to the companies, the partnership will help drive innovation for C&S customers through standardized and cost-effective solutions. Additionally, a uniform POS solution among C&S customers enables the continued integration of digital marketing, including ecommerce and personalized loyalty marketing, and helps to ensure a superior customer experience for both C&S customers and their shoppers.

“Technology and competition have pushed the grocery industry into an incredible period of change,” noted Corey Quiring, VP of retail services at Keene, N.H.-based C&S. “At C&S, we’re committed to bringing innovative technology solutions that will help our independent grocery customers stay connected to their shoppers. With this new technology, we enable our independent retailers to maintain their competitiveness against larger retailers and online channels.”

Added Quiring: “We evaluated and considered the many options for POS solutions to support C&S retailers throughout the United States. Dumac is a leading commerce technology solutions provider with a world-class team. They provide exceptional solutions, service and support. We have selected the best solution for our customers. Together, we have the opportunity to change how people shop at their favorite independent supermarkets.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with C&S,” said Howard McCarthy, president and CEO of Syracuse, N.Y.-based Dumac. “Along with C&S, we are completely changing the way independent supermarket owners connect with their customers, whether they operate a single lane store or 30 lanes. The RORC platform provides shoppers with the enhanced, efficient shopping experience they expect. This is an important strategic partnership as we continue to provide innovative technology solutions to independent grocers and meet the demands of their customers in order to support their growth.”

Dumac's soon-to-be-released RORC Version 7 will be a completely cloud-based solution with in-store lane redundancy and a revised, intuitive interface.

The largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products.