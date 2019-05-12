C&S Expanding to Pacific Northwest With New Warehouse

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. is formally entering the Pacific Northwest region with a new warehouse in Troutdale, Ore. The state-of-the-art facility, slated to open by summer 2020, “will provide outstanding services to our valued customers, helping them focus on winning at retail and serving their communities,” according to the Keene, N.H.-based wholesaler, which is already servicing several retail partners in the area.

“Earlier in the year, we started evolving our C&S Commercial Excellence organization to enable growth by becoming our customers’ partner of choice,” noted Joe Cavaliere, C&S’ chief commercial officer. “We have worked incredibly hard to make ourselves a company that doesn’t just procure and fulfill customers’ requests but is also a business partner that creates sustainable value. Our expansion into this key geographic area is another milestone in our evolution.”

“As the business behind grocery, we are always adapting to offer the most cost-efficient products, services and solutions, where our customers need us most,” added C&S CEO Mike Duffy. “We are continuously growing and expanding our footprint, and have recently opened new operations in Houston and now are excited to become a significant presence in the Pacific Northwest.”

The largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, C&S supplies more than 7,900 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 138,000-plus products.