Hy-Vee Names New CIO

Hy-Vee Inc. has appointed Casey Decker CIO, in which role he will lead the IT strategy for the more than $11 billion company. In his new position, Decker will oversee all of Hy-Vee’s information systems and staff, and lead the company’s technology operations. He will also guide all innovations and initiatives for the retailer’s online and digital channels.

Decker comes to Hy-Vee following a stint as CIO for FBL Financial Group Inc., based, like Hy-Vee, in West Des Moines, Iowa. He has a bachelor’s degree from Drake University and a master’s degree in management of information systems from DePaul University. Decker has completed the General Management Program (GMP) at Wharton Business School, and is currently working toward a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Iowa. Last year, Decker was honored as CIO of the Year from the Technology Association of Iowa. He also sits on the boards of directors for the Food Bank of Iowa and Junior Achievement of Central Iowa.

“Having the opportunity to secure the caliber of talent that Casey brings is instrumental as we continue to implement our innovations,” noted Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “As we take our technology solutions to the next level to help make our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier, we know that Casey’s experience is crucial. Casey’s skill set and knowledge in IT is exactly what the company needs as we work to become the best place to work and shop in America.”

Decker takes over the CIO role from Matt Ludwig, who has transitioned to oversee Hy-Vee’s supply chain as chief supply chain officer and EVP.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.