Big Y Associates Get 2-Day Thanksgiving Break

Big Y Foods will close most of its stores, including Big Y World Class Markets, Table & Vine, and the Fresh Acres specialty market, not only on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, but also on Friday, Nov. 27, also known as Black Friday. Big Y Express Gas & Convenience locations will be closed on Nov. 26.

The New England grocer explained that it was shuttering its stores on those days to allow its hardworking employees to rest and be with their families, as well as to undertake extra cleaning, restocking and preparations for the rest of the holiday season.

“We are humbled by the extraordinary work of our front-line employees throughout this past year,” said, Richard D. Bossie, Big Y’s SVP of operations and customer experience. “Being able to close to the public for an extra day or two helps them to relax and spend time with loved ones. It also gives us an opportunity to clean and restock. The resilience of our teams has been remarkable, and we are thrilled to be able to thank them with a well-deserved break.”

Big Y also closed for two days in observance of Easter Sunday and Monday, April 12-13, to give workers a break. Most other food retailers, among them Costco, Target, Publix, Aldi, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe's, Southeastern Grocers and Sprouts Farmers Market, closed only on Easter Sunday.

As well as days off during holidays, Big Y has given thank-you pay and bonuses to front-line associates in recognition of their ongoing commitment to fellow employees and to shoppers.

Other food retailers that have revealed their intention to close their stores for Thanksgiving Day, but not the day after, include Southeastern Grocers, Target and Walmart.

All Big Y locations will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 28 and operate as usual.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.