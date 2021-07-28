Cardenas Markets Rolls Out Revamped Bilingual Website

Cardenas Markets has launched an updated and newly redesigned website. The overhauled site offers an up-to-date design, enhanced navigation, and user-friendly interface in English and Spanish.

“Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create an engaging, user-friendly, bilingual and responsive experience across all devices for anyone who visits our site,” noted Adam Salgado, Cardenas’ chief marketing officer. “In addition to discovering our great savings and promotions, customers will also find delicious recipes, cooking tips, career opportunities and online shopping solutions, among many of the site’s key features.”

The comprehensive redesign includes the following:

The ability to explore the grocer’s departments and offerings in either English or Spanish.

Quick access to savings and promotions.

Shop-online functionality that directs users to online shopping solutions .

A career page where potential candidates can learn about the company’s job opportunities and the perks of becoming a Cardenas associate.

A streamlined process to join the company’s exclusive email list to receive such communications as Cardenas’ weekly circular, coupons, exclusive offers, sweepstakes opportunities and community event information.

One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 51 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, and eight stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.