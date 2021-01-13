Cardenas Markets Names Chief Legal Officer

Cardenas Markets has promoted Leticia G. Espinoza to the position of chief legal officer. In her new role, Espinoza will continue to report directly to Cardenas Markets Chairman and CEO Doug Sanders and continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the company’s legal, risk management, quality assurance, payroll, human resources and training departments.

“Leticia has demonstrated strong initiative, stellar leadership skills and has proven to be an invaluable legal resource,” noted Sanders. “She also possesses strong business acumen, which enables our company to align, achieve and advance our business priorities in compliance with government and regulatory guidelines.”

Having joined Cardenas Markets as general counsel and corporate secretary in 2019, Espinoza brings more than 23 years of legal experience to her latest position. Before coming to Cardenas Markets, she was direct in-house legal counsel for another Hispanic grocer. Espinoza has worked at both publicly traded and privately held organizations and has extensive experience in the areas of corporate law, labor and employment law, legal department organization and management, human resources, risk management, compliance, construction, real estate and financial services. She also serves on the board of directors for the Cardenas Markets Foundation.

Espinoza holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Southern California and a juris doctor degree from Cornell Law School.

One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, Ontario, California-based Cardenas Markets operates 53 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. The company has stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.