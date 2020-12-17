Press enter to search
Instacart Connects Cardenas With Customers

Instacart Connects Cardenas With Customers

By Marian Zboraj - 12/17/2020
Instacart Connects Cardenas With Customers
Cardenas is providing convenient shopping solutions for its customers by partnering with Instacart.

Cardenas Markets is keeping up with the demand for online grocery by partnering with Instacart to provide its customers a convenient way to shop.

“Cardenas Markets realizes the needs of our customers and communities are rapidly shifting,” said Adam Salgado, CMO for Cardenas Markets. "We are committed to adapting with our customers, and our partnership with Instacart allows us to further meet their essential food needs by providing convenient shopping solutions alongside excellent customer service.”

Instacart’s delivery service for the Hispanic grocery chain will be available in Las Vegas, as well as the following communities in California: Calexico, Cathedral City, Coachella, Colton, Corona, East Palo Alto, El Centro, Fontana, Gilroy, Hayward, Hesperia, Indio, Lake Elsinore, Merced, Modesto, Montclair, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Oakland, Ontario, Perris, Pittsburg, Pomona, Rialto, Riverside, Salinas San Bernardino, San Jacinto, San Jose, San Rafael, Vallejo, Victorville, Watsonville and Whittier.

Cardenas Markets customers can access the home delivery service by visiting www.instacart.com/cardenas-marketplace.

“We know that families across California are looking for safe and reliable shopping options this season from the retailers they know and love,” said Andrew Nodes, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We’re proud to partner with Cardenas Markets to bring their incredible selection of fresh foods to customers in as fast as an hour.”

Instacart teamed up last month with another West Coast Hispanic grocery chain: Sylmar, California-based Vallarta Supermarket. Instacart revealed that it was launching a “Vallarta Go” program from nearly all Vallarta locations in Southern and Central California. 

For Cardenas, the Instacart deal is its second partnership rollout in December. The grocer partnered with DoorDash earlier this month to deliver Hispanic dishes prepared daily at its Cocinas (kitchens). Cardenas shoppers can track their Cocina order as it’s prepared, picked up and delivered by their DoorDash driver. 

Ontario, California-based Cardenas Markets operates a total of 53 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. The company is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Instacart has partnered with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers to deliver from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. 

