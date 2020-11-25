Instacart Adds Another Big Latino Grocery Player

Instacart has teamed up with one of the largest Latino-owned supermarket chains in the U.S. on same-day delivery.

The company announced it will be launching a “Vallarta Go” program from nearly all Vallarta Supermarket locations. With the new partnership, customers throughout Southern and Central California can now have their Vallarta Supermarket groceries, including prepared foods and general merchandise, delivered straight to their door via Instacart, just in time for the holidays.

"With ‘Vallarta Go’ we’re making it more convenient and safe for our customers to shop at Vallarta, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrew Lewis, Vice President of Marketing, Vallarta Supermarkets. “Customers can now shop from the convenience of their home and have their groceries and fresh authentic foods Vallarta is known for delivered to their door. Curbside pick-up is also an option in select locations.”

This is the fifth Latino grocery partner for Instacart, which has great timing. Hispanic grocery chains are poised for huge growth as the Latino population, which currently stands at 61 million, is set to more than double over the next 40 years. Latino grocery chains (such as Vallarta, Fresco Y Mas, Northgate Gonzalez Market, and others) are expanding at a rapid clip; so is demand for e-commerce from those grocers. Meanwhile, Instacart has also been signing up H Mart and other ethnic grocers who are looking to keep up with demand for grocery e-commerce, especially from consumers shopping for multicultural products.

The Vallarta Go Instacart service will be available at Vallarta’s stores located throughout California including San Fernando Valley, Whittier, Downey, Pasadena, Santa Clarita Valley, Simi Valley, San Diego, Santa Maria, Oxnard, Victorville, Hesperia, Indio, San Joaquin Valley, Antelope Valley, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

Founded in 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets is a full-service independent grocery chain with 52 locations throughout California.

Instacart recently launched another innovative program related to EBT SNAP with ALDI. The introduction of Instacart’s EBT SNAP program comes at a time when food insecurity in the United States has compounded as the nation continues to be affected by COVID-19. During the coronavirus recession, unemployment has skyrocketed and SNAP rosters have grown by more than 17%, with more than 6 million new enrollees.

Instacart has partnered with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers to deliver from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.