Instacart Names First Human Resources Chief

On the heels of a new $200 million financing round, grocery delivery giant Instacart is beefing up its executive ranks as it prepares to leverage all of that capital into even more growth.

The company has named Christina Hall, a veteran human resources executive, as its first Chief Human Resources Officer. Additionally, as part of the company’s continued investment in product development, Instacart has named Ariel Bardin as senior vice president of product.

These new leadership hires come just a week after Instacart raised $200 million in its latest financing round, valuing the company at $17.7 billion as it cashes in on a surge in online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instacart’s valuation has more than doubled since its 2018 Series F, when it was worth around $7.9 billion.

“I’m proud to welcome Christina and Ariel to our senior leadership team to help support Instacart’s next chapter of growth. As our first CHRO, Christina brings with her decades of experience at top tech companies. She has a people-first leadership mentality that will help us continue to build a world-class organization and performance-driven culture that supports all of our teams across North America,” said Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO, Instacart.

Instacart says Hall will help support the company’s teams across North America with a focus on building a holistic people and talent strategy designed to attract, retain and develop employees. Hall brings to Instacart more than 20 years of experience advancing talent goals at high-performing tech companies. She most recently served as chief people officer at LinkedIn, and previously held key human resources roles at Facebook and Intuit. At Instacart, she will oversee the company’s human resources, recruiting, and diversity, equity and inclusion functions.

Bardin comes to Instacart after more than 15 years at Google, where he most recently oversaw YouTube’s full suite of creator products as vice president of product management. Prior to YouTube, Bardin was responsible for product strategy and business development for Google Payments, and spent nearly a decade as a leader for Google AdWords. Bardin joins Instacart on Oct. 27 and will oversee the company’s consumer, enterprise and advertising product teams and development.

Instacart partners with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers to offer delivery and pickup services from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.

