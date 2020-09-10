The Predictable Rise of Instacart

Since the COVID surge, nearly 750,000 “shoppers,” more than half of which were hired since the coronavirus outbreak, have been shopping on the Instacart platform. These are the mostly independent contractor workers who pick orders, stage them for pickup or deliver them to customer homes. On any given week, the company, which has about 2,000 full-time workers, has 100,000 shoppers picking orders on the platform.

“We brought on board those new shoppers while increasing our shopper satisfaction as measured by our Net Promoter Score,” says Ganenthiran, who believes that the days of a retailer not offering e-commerce pickup and delivery are definitely over. “Today, our shoppers are happier working on our platform than they’ve ever been in the past. The credit goes to our teams, who have been coming up with new programming to support shoppers and continuously being the voice of our shoppers during this time, while also adding 8,000 new store locations, 150-plus new retailers and expanding pickup to more than 1,500 new stores.”

Indeed, it’s not just the size of its shopper network that has exploded since the pandemic. Every part of the Instacart business has accelerated, from the number of its retailer customers to the size of its Instacart Care team to the breadth of its consumer packaged goods (CPG) partners (now more than 1,000 brands). The company’s shoppers and retailers make up two sides of what Instacart calls a “four-sided marketplace” business model that also includes consumers and CPGs. Instacart makes money from delivery fees, as well as from partnerships with CPG and retailer partners. It remains to be seen whether the model is profitable or sustainable beyond all of this pandemic demand for grocery e-commerce (Instacart doesn’t publicize specific sales figures); Ganenthiran says that it’s a unique model that’s difficult to manage but perfectly positioned to leverage what he sees as an unstoppable digital renaissance in grocery.